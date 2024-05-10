Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at ₹63.82 and closed at ₹63.33 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹64.17 and a low of ₹60.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹115,682.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹83.80, and the 52-week low was ₹23.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,080,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Overseas Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.13
|Support 1
|59.93
|Resistance 2
|65.27
|Support 2
|58.87
|Resistance 3
|66.33
|Support 3
|56.73
The trading volume yesterday was 35.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1080 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹64.17 & ₹60.75 yesterday to end at ₹63.33. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!