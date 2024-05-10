Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 63.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at 63.82 and closed at 63.33 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 64.17 and a low of 60.75. The market capitalization stood at 115,682.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 83.80, and the 52-week low was 23.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,080,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Overseas Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.13Support 159.93
Resistance 265.27Support 258.87
Resistance 366.33Support 356.73
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Today : Indian Overseas Bank volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15467 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1080 k.

10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹63.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 64.17 & 60.75 yesterday to end at 63.33. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

