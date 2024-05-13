Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 61.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.76 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at 61.91 and closed at 61.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 62.5 and the low was 59.75. The market capitalization was 117,100.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 83.8 and the 52-week low was 23.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,702,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank trading at ₹60.76, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹61.95

Indian Overseas Bank share price is at 60.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 60.27 and 63.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 60.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Overseas Bank has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at 61.36. Over the past year, Indian Overseas Bank shares have gained 150.00% to reach 61.36. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.42%
3 Months-14.08%
6 Months57.56%
YTD43.19%
1 Year150.0%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Overseas Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.12Support 160.27
Resistance 264.28Support 258.58
Resistance 365.97Support 357.42
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Today : Indian Overseas Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15760 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1702 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹61.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 62.5 & 59.75 yesterday to end at 61.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

