Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at ₹61.91 and closed at ₹61.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹62.5 and the low was ₹59.75. The market capitalization was ₹117,100.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹83.8 and the 52-week low was ₹23.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,702,275 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Overseas Bank share price is at ₹60.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹60.27 and ₹63.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹60.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indian Overseas Bank has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹61.36. Over the past year, Indian Overseas Bank shares have gained 150.00% to reach ₹61.36. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.42%
|3 Months
|-14.08%
|6 Months
|57.56%
|YTD
|43.19%
|1 Year
|150.0%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Overseas Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.12
|Support 1
|60.27
|Resistance 2
|64.28
|Support 2
|58.58
|Resistance 3
|65.97
|Support 3
|57.42
The trading volume yesterday was 10.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1702 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹62.5 & ₹59.75 yesterday to end at ₹61.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
