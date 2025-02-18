Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 46.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.10 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at 46.07 and closed at 46.14, experiencing a high of 46.29 and a low of 44.93. The market capitalization stood at 85,254.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 75.45 and a low of 45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,876 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Overseas Bank trading at ₹45.10, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹46.14

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Overseas Bank has broken the first support of 45.39 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 44.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 44.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Feb 2025, 11:49 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -53.60% lower than yesterday

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Overseas Bank has decreased by 53.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 45.18, reflecting a decline of 2.08%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 45.45 and 44.91 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 44.91 and selling near hourly resistance 45.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.27Support 144.92
Resistance 245.5Support 244.8
Resistance 345.62Support 344.57
18 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹46.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 46.29 & 44.93 yesterday to end at 45.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.