Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at ₹46.07 and closed at ₹46.14, experiencing a high of ₹46.29 and a low of ₹44.93. The market capitalization stood at ₹85,254.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹75.45 and a low of ₹45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,876 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Overseas Bank has broken the first support of ₹45.39 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹44.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹44.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Overseas Bank has decreased by 53.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹45.18, reflecting a decline of 2.08%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 45.45 and 44.91 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 44.91 and selling near hourly resistance 45.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.27
|Support 1
|44.92
|Resistance 2
|45.5
|Support 2
|44.8
|Resistance 3
|45.62
|Support 3
|44.57
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.29 & ₹44.93 yesterday to end at ₹45.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend