Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹698.35 and closed at ₹700.7. The stock reached a high of ₹709.75 and a low of ₹698.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56380.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 167,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.