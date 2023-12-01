Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 700.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 698.35 and closed at 700.7. The stock reached a high of 709.75 and a low of 698.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56380.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 758.1, while the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 167,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹700.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 167,494 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 700.7.

