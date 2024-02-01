Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹969.95 and closed at ₹963.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹982 and a low of ₹965.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at ₹78,268 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,049.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 105,429.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.