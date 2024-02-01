Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 963.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 969.95 and closed at 963.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 982 and a low of 965.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at 78,268 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,049.75, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 105,429.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹963.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) BSE volume was 105,429 shares, and the closing price was 963.6.

