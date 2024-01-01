Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 886.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 871.95 and a close price of 863.75. The stock reached a high of 895 and a low of 859.5 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 70,932.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916.35, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 359,335.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 895.0 as against previous close of 893.0

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 908.5 with a bid price of 915.1 and an offer price of 915.6. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The stock's open interest stands at 15,929,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹905.2, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹886.65

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 905.2, with a percent change of 2.09. This represents a net change of 18.55.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months18.78%
6 Months39.74%
YTD38.74%
1 Year40.19%
01 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹886.65, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹863.75

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 886.65. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating a rise in the stock price. The net change is 22.9, suggesting an increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹863.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recorded a volume of 359,335 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 863.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.