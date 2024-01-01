Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars in Trading Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹871.95 and a close price of ₹863.75. The stock reached a high of ₹895 and a low of ₹859.5 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹70,932.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.35, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 359,335.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 908.5 with a bid price of 915.1 and an offer price of 915.6. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The stock's open interest stands at 15,929,375.
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹905.2, with a percent change of 2.09. This represents a net change of 18.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|18.78%
|6 Months
|39.74%
|YTD
|38.74%
|1 Year
|40.19%
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹886.65. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating a rise in the stock price. The net change is 22.9, suggesting an increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recorded a volume of 359,335 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹863.75.
