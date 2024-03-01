Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock on the Rise Today

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 924.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 924.55 and closed at 924.6. The stock reached a high of 933.45 and a low of 912.55. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 74,152.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE trading volume for IRCTC was 217,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

