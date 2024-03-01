Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock on the Rise Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹924.55 and closed at ₹924.6. The stock reached a high of ₹933.45 and a low of ₹912.55. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹74,152.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE trading volume for IRCTC was 217,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.