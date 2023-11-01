Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 663.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 665.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 665 and closed at 663.15. The stock reached a high of 668.45 and a low of 663 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 21,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹663.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 21,819 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC shares was 663.15.

