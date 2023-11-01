Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹665 and closed at ₹663.15. The stock reached a high of ₹668.45 and a low of ₹663 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 21,819 shares.

