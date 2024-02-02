Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹988.35 and a close price of ₹978.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹993.2 and a low of ₹958. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,040 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75, while the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 622,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.