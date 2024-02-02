Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 978.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 988.35 and a close price of 978.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 993.2 and a low of 958. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,040 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75, while the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 622,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day, the total trading volume for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 622,617 shares. The closing price for IRCTC's shares on that day was 978.35.

