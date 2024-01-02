Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 886.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 890.05 and closed at 886.65. The stock reached a high of 916.5 and a low of 888.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 71,352.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 916.35 and a low of 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 339,790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹886.65 on last trading day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 339,790 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 886.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.