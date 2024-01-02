Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹890.05 and closed at ₹886.65. The stock reached a high of ₹916.5 and a low of ₹888.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹71,352.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹916.35 and a low of ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 339,790 shares.

