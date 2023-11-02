Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a stable day in the stock market with an open and close price of ₹665.7. The stock reached a high of ₹670 and a low of ₹652. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹52,240.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 85,467 shares.

