Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹897.9 and closed at ₹891.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹903.45 and a low of ₹866.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹70,856.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹916.5 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 601,776.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
