Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 891.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 885.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 897.9 and closed at 891.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 903.45 and a low of 866.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 70,856.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 916.5 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 601,776.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

