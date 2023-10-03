Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a strong day on the stock market, with its open price at ₹678.5 and closing at ₹680.7. The stock reached a high of ₹691.3 and a low of ₹676.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹55,232.0 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,073 shares.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹676.85 and a high price of ₹707.25.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 676.25 as against previous close of 684.7
The stock name is Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The spot price is INR 704.75. The bid price is INR 707.85 with a bid quantity of 875. The offer price is INR 708.3 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest is 12,871,250.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹704.7, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹680.7
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.53 and a net change of 24. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reasons behind this increase.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|681.07
|10 Days
|680.25
|20 Days
|691.30
|50 Days
|664.41
|100 Days
|649.33
|300 Days
|638.68
Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹690.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.9 (+85.99%) & ₹29.75 (+80.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.1 (-60.0%) & ₹7.0 (-55.7%) respectively.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 693. The bid price stands at 697.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 697.6. The bid quantity is 875, and the offer quantity is 2625. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,984,125.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|692.9
|12.2
|1.79
|775.0
|557.15
|55432.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|42.55
|2.03
|5.01
|73.5
|37.11
|7396.55
|Thomas Cook India
|119.0
|-1.0
|-0.83
|131.95
|52.45
|5523.15
|Kaya
|356.85
|11.65
|3.37
|405.0
|241.0
|466.19
|International Travel House
|365.1
|-2.45
|-0.67
|451.55
|156.6
|291.88
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹680.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 29073 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹680.7.
