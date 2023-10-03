Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a strong day on the stock market, with its open price at ₹678.5 and closing at ₹680.7. The stock reached a high of ₹691.3 and a low of ₹676.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹55,232.0 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,073 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹676.85 and a high price of ₹707.25.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 676.25 as against previous close of 684.7 The stock name is Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The spot price is INR 704.75. The bid price is INR 707.85 with a bid quantity of 875. The offer price is INR 708.3 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest is 12,871,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹704.7, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹680.7 The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.53 and a net change of 24. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reasons behind this increase.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 681.07 10 Days 680.25 20 Days 691.30 50 Days 664.41 100 Days 649.33 300 Days 638.68

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹690.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.9 (+85.99%) & ₹29.75 (+80.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.1 (-60.0%) & ₹7.0 (-55.7%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹703, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹680.7 The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹703, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 22.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.28% or 22.3 points.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 676.25 as against previous close of 684.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 693. The bid price stands at 697.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 697.6. The bid quantity is 875, and the offer quantity is 2625. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,984,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 692.9 12.2 1.79 775.0 557.15 55432.0 Easy Trip Planners 42.55 2.03 5.01 73.5 37.11 7396.55 Thomas Cook India 119.0 -1.0 -0.83 131.95 52.45 5523.15 Kaya 356.85 11.65 3.37 405.0 241.0 466.19 International Travel House 365.1 -2.45 -0.67 451.55 156.6 291.88