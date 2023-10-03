Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 3.53 %. The stock closed at 680.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a strong day on the stock market, with its open price at 678.5 and closing at 680.7. The stock reached a high of 691.3 and a low of 676.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 55,232.0 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 775 and a low of 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low price of 676.85 and a high price of 707.25.

03 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 676.25 as against previous close of 684.7

The stock name is Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The spot price is INR 704.75. The bid price is INR 707.85 with a bid quantity of 875. The offer price is INR 708.3 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest is 12,871,250.

03 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹704.7, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹680.7

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.53 and a net change of 24. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reasons behind this increase.

03 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days681.07
10 Days680.25
20 Days691.30
50 Days664.41
100 Days649.33
300 Days638.68
03 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 690.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.9 (+85.99%) & 29.75 (+80.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 03 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.1 (-60.0%) & 7.0 (-55.7%) respectively.

03 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 676.85 and a high price of 705 today.

03 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹703, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹680.7

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 703, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 22.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.28% or 22.3 points.

03 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

03 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 676.25 as against previous close of 684.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 693. The bid price stands at 697.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 697.6. The bid quantity is 875, and the offer quantity is 2625. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,984,125.

03 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation692.912.21.79775.0557.1555432.0
Easy Trip Planners42.552.035.0173.537.117396.55
Thomas Cook India119.0-1.0-0.83131.9552.455523.15
Kaya356.8511.653.37405.0241.0466.19
International Travel House365.1-2.45-0.67451.55156.6291.88
03 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹680.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 29073 shares. The closing price for the stock was 680.7.

