Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 705.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 701.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 707.35 and closed at 705.25 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 710, while the lowest price was 700. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently 56,108.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 758.1 and a low of 557.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 55,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹705.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 55,569 shares. The closing price for the stock was 705.25.

