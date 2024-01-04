Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Continues to Gain Momentum

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹885.35 and closed at ₹885.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹910, while the lowest was ₹885.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹71,924.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.5 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 218,821.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 896.35. The bid price is 900.0, while the offer price is 900.55. The offer quantity stands at 1750, and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 16,430,750.
The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹899.2. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, and the net change is 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|16.75%
|6 Months
|42.6%
|YTD
|1.32%
|1 Year
|39.62%
The current data of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is ₹899.05. There has been a 1.51% percent change, with a net change of 13.35.
On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 218,821. The closing price for the stock was ₹885.7.
