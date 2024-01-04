Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Continues to Gain Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 899.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 899.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 885.35 and closed at 885.7. The highest price reached during the day was 910, while the lowest was 885.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 71,924.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916.5 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 218,821.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 906.9 as against previous close of 905.5

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 896.35. The bid price is 900.0, while the offer price is 900.55. The offer quantity stands at 1750, and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 16,430,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹899.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹899.05

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 899.2. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, and the net change is 0.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months16.75%
6 Months42.6%
YTD1.32%
1 Year39.62%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹899.05, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹885.7

The current data of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is 899.05. There has been a 1.51% percent change, with a net change of 13.35.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹885.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 218,821. The closing price for the stock was 885.7.

