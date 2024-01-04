Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Continues to Gain Momentum

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹885.35 and closed at ₹885.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹910, while the lowest was ₹885.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹71,924.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.5 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 218,821.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.