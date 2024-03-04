Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 929.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at ₹932.1 and closed at ₹929.05. The high and low for the day were ₹939.05 and ₹927.25 respectively. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,664.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1049.75 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10:29 AM IST
