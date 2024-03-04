Active Stocks
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 929.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at 932.1 and closed at 929.05. The high and low for the day were 939.05 and 927.25 respectively. The market capitalization stood at 74,664.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:10:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹929.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's BSE volume was 12,965 shares, and the closing price was 929.05.

