Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp soars in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 680.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 703.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an opening price of 678.5 and a closing price of 680.7. The stock reached a high of 707.25 and a low of 676.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56,272.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 108,267 shares.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹703.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹680.7

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 703.4 with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 22.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.33% or 22.7 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

04 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹680.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 108,267. The closing price for the stock was 680.7.

