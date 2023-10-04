Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp soars in trading

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an opening price of ₹678.5 and a closing price of ₹680.7. The stock reached a high of ₹707.25 and a low of ₹676.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,272.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 108,267 shares.

