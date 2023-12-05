Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.05%
|3 Months
|-2.32%
|6 Months
|11.99%
|YTD
|12.69%
|1 Year
|-1.27%
05 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹701.35 on last trading day