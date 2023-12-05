Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 720.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

05 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹724.95, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹720.55

05 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.05%
3 Months-2.32%
6 Months11.99%
YTD12.69%
1 Year-1.27%
05 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹720.55, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹701.35

05 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹701.35 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.