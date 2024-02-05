Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 967.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 970 and closed at 963 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 986 and a low of 964. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,404.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,814 shares.

05 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation February futures opened at 976.95 as against previous close of 974.2

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 964.7. The bid price for the stock is 969.25, while the offer price is 970.0. The offer quantity stands at 1750 shares, while the bid quantity is 875 shares. The open interest for IRCTC is 17,000,375 shares.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹964, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹967.55

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 964, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 3.55 rupees.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months30.18%
6 Months48.04%
YTD9.01%
1 Year53.52%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹967.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹963

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 967.55. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.55. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹963 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 128,814 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC shares was 963.

