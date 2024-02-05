Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Decline

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹970 and closed at ₹963 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹986 and a low of ₹964. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,404.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,814 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 964.7. The bid price for the stock is 969.25, while the offer price is 970.0. The offer quantity stands at 1750 shares, while the bid quantity is 875 shares. The open interest for IRCTC is 17,000,375 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹964, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 3.55 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|30.18%
|6 Months
|48.04%
|YTD
|9.01%
|1 Year
|53.52%
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹967.55. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.55. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 128,814 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC shares was ₹963.
