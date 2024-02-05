Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Decline

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹970 and closed at ₹963 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹986 and a low of ₹964. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,404.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,814 shares.

