Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 899.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 901.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 903.05 and closed at 899.05. The stock had a high of 912 and a low of 895.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 72,092.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916.5 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 180,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹901.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹899.05

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is 901.15, with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, which means the stock has gained 2.1 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹899.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 180,145 shares and closed at a price of 899.05.

