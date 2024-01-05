Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp sees stock surge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹903.05 and closed at ₹899.05. The stock had a high of ₹912 and a low of ₹895.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹72,092.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.5 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 180,145 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹901.15, with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, which means the stock has gained 2.1 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
