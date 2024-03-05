Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock soars as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trades positively

2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 933.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation opened at 928.9, reached a high of 945.8, and a low of 924.15 before closing at 933.3. The market capitalization was at 74,960.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹937, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹933.3

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently trading at 937, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07:57 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹933.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation had a trading volume of 87353 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 933.3.

