Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock soars as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trades positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 933.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation opened at 928.9, reached a high of 945.8, and a low of 924.15 before closing at 933.3. The market capitalization was at 74,960.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹937, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹933.3

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently trading at 937, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹933.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation had a trading volume of 87353 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 933.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!