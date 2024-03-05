Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock soars as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trades positively

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation opened at ₹928.9, reached a high of ₹945.8, and a low of ₹924.15 before closing at ₹933.3. The market capitalization was at ₹74,960.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1049.75 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.