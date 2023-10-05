Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹702.75 and closed at ₹703.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹709.35 and a low of ₹697.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,320.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 79,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.