Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹702.75 and closed at ₹703.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹709.35 and a low of ₹697.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,320.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 79,552 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST
