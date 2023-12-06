Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 720.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months-3.29%
6 Months11.21%
YTD11.79%
1 Year-1.92%
06 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹720.55

06 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹720.55 on last trading day

