Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 968.25 and a close price of 967.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 974.1 and a low of 941.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 75,720.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 538,160.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹947.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹946.5

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 947.15. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹967.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 538,160 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 967.55.

