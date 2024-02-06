Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Gains Momentum

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹968.25 and a close price of ₹967.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹974.1 and a low of ₹941.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹75,720.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,049.75 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 538,160.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹947.15. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 538,160 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹967.55.
