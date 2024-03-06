Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plummet Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plummet Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 935.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a stable day on the stock market, with an open price of 938 and a close price of 938.2. The stock reached a high of 941 and a low of 928.65. The market capitalization stands at 74,864.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 161,053 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹923.4, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹935.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at 923.4, showing a 1.33% decrease in value with a net change of -12.4.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months23.08%
6 Months33.32%
YTD5.44%
1 Year51.96%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹935.8, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹938.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at 935.8 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹938.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 161,053 shares with a closing price of 938.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

