Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plummet Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a stable day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹938 and a close price of ₹938.2. The stock reached a high of ₹941 and a low of ₹928.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹74,864.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 161,053 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹923.4, showing a 1.33% decrease in value with a net change of -12.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|23.08%
|6 Months
|33.32%
|YTD
|5.44%
|1 Year
|51.96%
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹935.8 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 161,053 shares with a closing price of ₹938.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
