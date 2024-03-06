Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plummet Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a stable day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹938 and a close price of ₹938.2. The stock reached a high of ₹941 and a low of ₹928.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹74,864.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 161,053 shares traded.

