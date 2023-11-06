Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 663.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 672.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 659.2 and closed at 655.15. The stock reached a high of 666 and a low of 658.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,000 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 26,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹672.95, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹663.6

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 672.95 with a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 9.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the current data suggests that IRCTC stock is performing well.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹655.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 26,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 655.15.

