Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹659.2 and closed at ₹655.15. The stock reached a high of ₹666 and a low of ₹658.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,000 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 26,596 shares.
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹672.95 with a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 9.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the current data suggests that IRCTC stock is performing well.
