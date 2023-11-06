Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹659.2 and closed at ₹655.15. The stock reached a high of ₹666 and a low of ₹658.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,000 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 26,596 shares.

