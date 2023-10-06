Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹704.1 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹726.5, while the low was ₹704.1. Its market capitalization is ₹57,576.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹775, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 233,146 shares.
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹719.7, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 233,146.
