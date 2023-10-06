Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 704 per share. The stock is currently trading at 719.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 704.1 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 726.5, while the low was 704.1. Its market capitalization is 57,576.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 775, and the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 233,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹719.7, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹704

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 719.7, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹704 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 233,146. The closing price of the stock was 704.

