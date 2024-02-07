Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock soars with positive trading today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹947.15 and closed at ₹946.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹968 and a low of ₹939.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹77,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,049.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 139,505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹964.65, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 18.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.92% and the price has risen by ₹18.15.
