Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock soars with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 946.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 947.15 and closed at 946.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 968 and a low of 939.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 77,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,049.75, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 139,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹964.65, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹946.5

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 964.65, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 18.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.92% and the price has risen by 18.15.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹946.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 139,505 shares and closed at a price of 946.5.

