Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹672.95 and closed at ₹663.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹673.75 and a low of ₹666.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹53,712.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 110,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock had a low price of ₹670 and a high price of ₹676.95 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|4.28%
|6 Months
|6.91%
|YTD
|4.97%
|1 Year
|-11.47%
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) currently stands at ₹671.4. It has seen a 1.18% increase, leading to a net change of 7.8.
