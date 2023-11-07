Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 663.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 672.95 and closed at 663.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of 673.75 and a low of 666.35. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,712.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 110,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock had a low price of 670 and a high price of 676.95 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹671.4, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹663.6

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 671.4. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months4.28%
6 Months6.91%
YTD4.97%
1 Year-11.47%
07 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹671.4, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹663.6

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) currently stands at 671.4. It has seen a 1.18% increase, leading to a net change of 7.8.

07 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹663.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 110,880 shares and closed at a price of 663.6.

