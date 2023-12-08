Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Dec 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 757.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 755.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

08 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹755.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹757.5

08 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.38%
3 Months2.13%
6 Months17.67%
YTD18.46%
1 Year5.65%
08 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹757.5, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹740.5

08 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹740.5 on last trading day

