Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Plummet as Indian Railways Suspend Services

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 964.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 969.85 and a close price of 964.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 972.9 and a low of 948.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 76,376.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 187,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹954.7, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹964.65

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 954.7. There has been a decrease of 1.03% in the stock price, with a net change of -9.95.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹964.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 187,919 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 964.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!