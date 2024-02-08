Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Plummet as Indian Railways Suspend Services

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹969.85 and a close price of ₹964.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹972.9 and a low of ₹948.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹76,376.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1049.75 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 187,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.