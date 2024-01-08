Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹908.65 and closed at ₹901.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹923.45 and a low of ₹894. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹72,492.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹923.45 and a low of ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 334,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recorded a volume of 334,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹901.15.
