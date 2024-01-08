Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 901.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 906.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 908.65 and closed at 901.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 923.45 and a low of 894. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 72,492.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 923.45 and a low of 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 334,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹901.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recorded a volume of 334,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 901.15.

