Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp stocks plunge

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹676.95 and closed at ₹671.4. The stock reached a high of ₹683 and a low of ₹670. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,468.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,259 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.7 (-27.7%) & ₹13.9 (-22.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.55 (+8.67%) & ₹6.0 (+6.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 676.75 -4.1 -0.6 775.0 557.15 54140.0 Easy Trip Planners 45.89 1.71 3.87 73.5 37.01 7977.15 Thomas Cook India 142.75 1.6 1.13 147.4 52.45 6625.46 Kaya 355.0 -1.2 -0.34 395.9 241.0 463.78 International Travel House 391.55 3.35 0.86 451.55 176.15 313.02

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is ₹671.3, while the high price is ₹694.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation November futures opened at 685.9 as against previous close of 681.3 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 678.1. The bid price for the stock is 676.85, while the offer price is 677.1. The offer quantity stands at 875, while the bid quantity is 1750. The open interest for IRCTC is reported to be 12,644,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.37% 3 Months 7.47% 6 Months 9.4% YTD 6.47% 1 Year -10.84%

