Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp stocks plunge

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 680.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 676.95 and closed at 671.4. The stock reached a high of 683 and a low of 670. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 54,468.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,259 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.7 (-27.7%) & 13.9 (-22.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.55 (+8.67%) & 6.0 (+6.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation676.75-4.1-0.6775.0557.1554140.0
Easy Trip Planners45.891.713.8773.537.017977.15
Thomas Cook India142.751.61.13147.452.456625.46
Kaya355.0-1.2-0.34395.9241.0463.78
International Travel House391.553.350.86451.55176.15313.02
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹676.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹680.85

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock shows that the price is 676.4, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is 671.3, while the high price is 694.

08 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation November futures opened at 685.9 as against previous close of 681.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 678.1. The bid price for the stock is 676.85, while the offer price is 677.1. The offer quantity stands at 875, while the bid quantity is 1750. The open interest for IRCTC is reported to be 12,644,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹678.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹680.85

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 678.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.10, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.10.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months7.47%
6 Months9.4%
YTD6.47%
1 Year-10.84%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹694, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹680.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 694. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹671.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 71,259 shares. The stock closed at a price of 671.4.

