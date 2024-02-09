Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹956.05 and closed at ₹954.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹959.2 and a low of ₹941.75. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹75,576.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 75,330 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.