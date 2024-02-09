Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 954.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 944.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 956.05 and closed at 954.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 959.2 and a low of 941.75. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 75,576.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75, while the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 75,330 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹954.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 75,330 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 954.7.

