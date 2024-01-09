Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹918.85 and closed at ₹906.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹929.5 and a low of ₹906 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹73,296.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹923.45 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 930,434.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 920.85. The bid price is 922.5 and the offer price is 922.7. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 7875. The open interest for IRCTC is 17,124,625.
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹920.8, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.5% and has gained 4.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|19.73%
|6 Months
|48.81%
|YTD
|3.27%
|1 Year
|44.06%
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 1.06% with a net change of 9.7. The current stock price is ₹925.9.
On the last day of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) BSE volume, there were 930,434 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹906.15.
