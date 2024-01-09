Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 916.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 918.85 and closed at 906.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 929.5 and a low of 906 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 73,296.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 923.45 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 930,434.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 927.0 as against previous close of 918.8

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 920.85. The bid price is 922.5 and the offer price is 922.7. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 7875. The open interest for IRCTC is 17,124,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹920.8, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹916.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 920.8, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.5% and has gained 4.6 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months19.73%
6 Months48.81%
YTD3.27%
1 Year44.06%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹925.9, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹916.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 1.06% with a net change of 9.7. The current stock price is 925.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹906.15 on last trading day

On the last day of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) BSE volume, there were 930,434 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 906.15.

