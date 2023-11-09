Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation faces stock market slump

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹694 and closed at ₹680.85. The stock reached a high of ₹694 and a low of ₹671.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹54,152 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹775 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 91,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.