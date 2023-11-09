Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation faces stock market slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 680.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 694 and closed at 680.85. The stock reached a high of 694 and a low of 671.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 54,152 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 775 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 91,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹676.9, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹680.85

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at 676.9. It has experienced a decrease of -0.58% in percentage change and a net change of -3.95 in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹680.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 91,632 shares. The closing price of the shares was 680.85.

