comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 10:12:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.35 -1.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.75 -0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.55 -1.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.5 -0.69%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.35 -0.59%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Plunges
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Plunges

4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 719.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 721.05 and closed at 719.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 722.75, while the low was 713.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 57,552 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 204,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01:50 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 711.05 as against previous close of 723.0

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 707.2. The bid price is 710.75 and the offer price is 711.15. The offer quantity is 875 shares and the bid quantity is also 875 shares. The stock has an open interest of 11,833,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:58:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹706.1, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹719.4

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 706.1, with a percent change of -1.85 and a net change of -13.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:18:00 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹702.9, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹719.4

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 702.9, which indicates a decrease of 2.29%. The net change in the stock is -16.5, reflecting a decline in value. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a recent decrease in price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:06:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹719.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 204,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 719.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App