Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Plunges

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹721.05 and closed at ₹719.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹722.75, while the low was ₹713.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹57,552 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 204,940 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 711.05 as against previous close of 723.0 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 707.2. The bid price is 710.75 and the offer price is 711.15. The offer quantity is 875 shares and the bid quantity is also 875 shares. The stock has an open interest of 11,833,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹706.1, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹719.4 The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹706.1, with a percent change of -1.85 and a net change of -13.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value. Share Via

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹702.9, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹719.4 The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹702.9, which indicates a decrease of 2.29%. The net change in the stock is -16.5, reflecting a decline in value. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a recent decrease in price. Share Via