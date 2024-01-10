Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹925.9 and a close price of ₹916.2. The highest price for the day was ₹926.7, while the lowest price was ₹912.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹73,548.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹929.5, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 144,531 shares.

