Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 916.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 919.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 925.9 and a close price of 916.2. The highest price for the day was 926.7, while the lowest price was 912.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 73,548.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 929.5, and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 144,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹916.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 144,531 shares. The closing price for the stock was 916.2.

