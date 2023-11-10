Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 676.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 678.05 and a close price of 676.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 679.95 and a low of 664.4. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 53,616.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 189,692 shares on the BSE.

10 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹676.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 189,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 676.9.

