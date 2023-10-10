Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹702.05 and closed at ₹719.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹708.6 and a low of ₹698.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,252.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, a total of 99,382 shares of IRCTC were traded.

