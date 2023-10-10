Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 719.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 703.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 702.05 and closed at 719.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 708.6 and a low of 698.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56,252.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total of 99,382 shares of IRCTC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 99,382 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 719.4.

