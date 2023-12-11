Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 749.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹763.25, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹749.55

11 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.88%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months17.09%
YTD17.17%
1 Year4.01%
11 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹749.55, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹757.5

11 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹757.5 on last trading day

