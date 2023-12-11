Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹763.25, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹749.55
11 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.88%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|17.09%
|YTD
|17.17%
|1 Year
|4.01%
11 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹749.55, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹757.5
11 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹757.5 on last trading day