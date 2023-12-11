Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 749.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.