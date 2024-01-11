Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of ₹921.25 and closed at ₹919.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹944.35 and a low of ₹907.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹75,324.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹929.5 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a volume of 1,007,366 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.