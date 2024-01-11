Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 919.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of 921.25 and closed at 919.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 944.35 and a low of 907.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 75,324.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 929.5 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a volume of 1,007,366 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹919.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 1,007,366 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 919.35.

