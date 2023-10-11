Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 705.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of 702.05 and closed at 703.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 711.25 and a low of 702.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56,448.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 168,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹710.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹705.6

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 710.85, with a percentage change of 0.74 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹703.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 168,057 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 703.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.