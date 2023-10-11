Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees surge in trading today

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of ₹702.05 and closed at ₹703.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹711.25 and a low of ₹702.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,448.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 168,057 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at ₹710.85, with a percentage change of 0.74 and a net change of 5.25.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 168,057 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹703.15.
