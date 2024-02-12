Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp Faces Stock Decline

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹947.85 and closed at ₹944.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹954.35 and a low of ₹915.6. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹75,136.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 353,341 shares.
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹933.35. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|26.61%
|6 Months
|41.76%
|YTD
|5.82%
|1 Year
|44.16%
The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is ₹939.2. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a total BSE volume of 353,341 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹944.7.
