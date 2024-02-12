Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 939.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 947.85 and closed at 944.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 954.35 and a low of 915.6. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 75,136.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 353,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹933.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹939.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 933.35. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.85, suggesting a decrease of 5.85 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months26.61%
6 Months41.76%
YTD5.82%
1 Year44.16%
12 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹939.2, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹944.7

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is 939.2. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹944.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a total BSE volume of 353,341 shares. The closing price for the shares was 944.7.

