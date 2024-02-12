Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp Faces Stock Decline

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹947.85 and closed at ₹944.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹954.35 and a low of ₹915.6. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹75,136.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 353,341 shares.

