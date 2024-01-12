Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp Rises on Positive Trading

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹949 and closed at ₹941.55. The stock reached a high of ₹951.55 and a low of ₹938.15. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently ₹75,216.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹944.35 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 281,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.