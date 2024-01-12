Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp Rises on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 940.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 949 and closed at 941.55. The stock reached a high of 951.55 and a low of 938.15. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently 75,216.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 944.35 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 281,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 944.0 as against previous close of 943.1

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 952.45. The bid price is INR 953.65, and the offer price is INR 954.15. There is a bid quantity of 875 shares and an offer quantity of 875 shares. The open interest in the stock is 17,142,125 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹948.85, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹940.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently 948.85. It has experienced a 0.92% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.65.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.3%
3 Months24.33%
6 Months52.21%
YTD5.95%
1 Year46.75%
12 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹945, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹940.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 945. The stock has experienced a 0.51% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹941.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) BSE volume was 281,823 shares, and the closing price was 941.55.

