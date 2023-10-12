Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹710.1 and closed at ₹705.6. The stock reached a high of ₹711 and a low of ₹703.65. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently ₹56,356.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36,009 shares.

